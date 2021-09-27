‘e-commerce can’t be shut because of few elements’



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking as the chief guest at a workshop at the conference room of Bangladesh Competition Commission in Dhaka on Sunday.

He said the government wants the e-commerce sector would run in the country in a more disciplined way shrugging off recent anomalies by some companies.

"The e-commerce sector gained a fast expansion in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic period beyond our expectations. Although some e-commerce companies have tempted common people in a big way, but the consumers should have remained more cautious," he said.

The Commerce Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Role of ERF in Creating a Fair Competitive Environment in the Market through Implementation of Competition Law" organized by Bangladesh Competition Commission and Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) at the conference room of Bangladesh Competition Commission in Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh Competition Commission Chairperson Mofizul Islam presided over the workshop and its member BM Uddin, Dr Manzoor Qadir, Nasreen Begum, Barrister Mafruh Murphy, Adviser to the Commission, Sarmin Rinvi, ERF president and SM Rashedul Islam, General Secretary of ERF Were present.

Mofizul Islam said e-commerce has a reputation for serving consumers. During last two Eids they have played an important role in the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals. The government is working to frame rules to conduct e-commerce in an orderly manner.

The Commerce Minister said people need to have a clear idea about e-commerce. With the development of the country, the financial condition of people has improved and purchasing power increased.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, some organizations are trying to deceive people. People need to be aware of e-commerce. Institutions that have deceived people in the past have a lot of resources. It is possible to pay off the debts of many by selling their assets. The government is working with these issues in mind.

The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh Competition Commission is a new body under the Ministry of Commerce. The trade sector is working to ensure fair competition in the market. It is being operated under certain laws. This commission has limited manpower and capacity. The government is working to empower this commission.

The commission is investigating and taking action on a self-motivated basis based on the information published through the media. Competition commissions are working to ensure competition in trade in many countries around the world.

Bangladesh Competition Commission will be strengthened with the sincere cooperation of all concerned, he said.









Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said e-commerce is becoming popular all over the world and Bangladesh can't leg behind. There is no chance of shutting down e-commerce because of a few rogue elements. He laid emphasis on the role of media to create public awareness about e-commerce.He said the government wants the e-commerce sector would run in the country in a more disciplined way shrugging off recent anomalies by some companies."The e-commerce sector gained a fast expansion in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic period beyond our expectations. Although some e-commerce companies have tempted common people in a big way, but the consumers should have remained more cautious," he said.The Commerce Minister was speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Role of ERF in Creating a Fair Competitive Environment in the Market through Implementation of Competition Law" organized by Bangladesh Competition Commission and Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) at the conference room of Bangladesh Competition Commission in Dhaka on Sunday.Bangladesh Competition Commission Chairperson Mofizul Islam presided over the workshop and its member BM Uddin, Dr Manzoor Qadir, Nasreen Begum, Barrister Mafruh Murphy, Adviser to the Commission, Sarmin Rinvi, ERF president and SM Rashedul Islam, General Secretary of ERF Were present.Mofizul Islam said e-commerce has a reputation for serving consumers. During last two Eids they have played an important role in the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals. The government is working to frame rules to conduct e-commerce in an orderly manner.The Commerce Minister said people need to have a clear idea about e-commerce. With the development of the country, the financial condition of people has improved and purchasing power increased.Taking advantage of this opportunity, some organizations are trying to deceive people. People need to be aware of e-commerce. Institutions that have deceived people in the past have a lot of resources. It is possible to pay off the debts of many by selling their assets. The government is working with these issues in mind.The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh Competition Commission is a new body under the Ministry of Commerce. The trade sector is working to ensure fair competition in the market. It is being operated under certain laws. This commission has limited manpower and capacity. The government is working to empower this commission.The commission is investigating and taking action on a self-motivated basis based on the information published through the media. Competition commissions are working to ensure competition in trade in many countries around the world.Bangladesh Competition Commission will be strengthened with the sincere cooperation of all concerned, he said.