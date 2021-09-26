Covid cases drop below 1,000 in 4 months

Single day detection dropped less than 1,000 after four months as the country witnessed the lowest infection as 818 new Covid -19 cases were also recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, bringing the number of cases to 1,550,371 and 25 people died during the time due to coronavirus and the death toll stands 27,393.

The health authorities in the country earlier recorded 698 new infections on May 17.

Besides, 965 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.41 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,510,167, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 4.59 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 16.32 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 808

labs across the country tested 17,818 samples.

Among the deaths, 11 died in Dhaka division, six in Chattogram, four in Khulna, and two each died in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Among the 25 deceased, 14 were men and 11 were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,598 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,795 were women.

However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.75 million lives and infected more than 231.99 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 208.61 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.