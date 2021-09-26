Octogenarian son finds centenarian mom after 70yrs



A REUNION EXTRAORDINARY: Eighty-year-old Abdul Kuddus Munshi meets his centenarian mother at Nabinagar in Brahmanbaria on Saturday, 70 years after he was lost, fleeing from home at the tender age of 10. PHOTO: OBSERVER

With the help of the sharing option of Facebook, a neighbour of Abdul Quddus helped him to search for his family after seven decades. Expressing her gratitude to Allah, Quddus' 100-year old mother in an emotion choked voice said, "Allah keeps me alive so that I can meet with my missing son before my death."

Seventy-year ago Abdul Quddus, only son of his parents, came to visit Bagmara in Rajshahi from Brahmanbaria with his uncle and went missing. His uncle was serving as a police member and he was then only 10-year old.

After searching him in various places his uncle returned home and told the family members about the disappearance of Abdul Quddus.

However, parents and other family members became suspicious and thought that being greedy of the family property; his uncle had rather killed Abdul Quddus on the plea of his visit to Bagmara in Rajshahi.

Two weeks ago Abdul Quddus talked to one of his neighbours Ayub Ali where he told him about his missing story. He could only tell the names of his parents and the name of his village as Badda. Ayub Ali took the video of Abdul Quddus and shared it through social media. There was a tremendous response from the people living in village named Badda in the country and abroad and at a stage family members of Abdul Quddus could recognise him.

Relatives of Abdul Quddus from Badda village under Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria district informed centenarian mother of Quddus is still alive. Quddus' wife and children were also happy at the reunion of his father and grandma after so long a time.

Ayub Ali informed he posted a video on the missing of Abdul Quddus in his Facebook page on April-12. He wrote on the FB page that missing Abdul Quddus of Nabinagar police station under Brahmanbaria remained isolated from his family members for the last 70-year. Later, the same video was posted by many other FB members. Some people of the area also posted the video from abroad and at last the family of Abdul Quddus could find him after 70-year of his missing. Abdul Quddus informed the journalists that he went to Bagmara of Rajshahi from Brahmanbaria with his uncle and went missing. From Bagmara he arrived at Singsara village under Atrai upazila and then he started to work and live in other's houses. Later he married a woman at Baruipara village under Bagmara upazila and settled there. He now has three sons and one daughter.

Abdul Quddus informed when he talked to his mother over video call seventy year after his missing, his mother asked him whether it is true that he was her missing son Quddus and asked him if he was his son whose thumb had been cut.

In answer Quddus also asked her if she could remember which arm that thumb belonged to and she answered that it was the left arm.

Hearing all this, Quddus seemed to turn mad in emotion and thanked Allah, the Great for finding his mother and other family members after such a long time.

The incident also created a huge sensation at Baruipara village of Bagmara where Quddus is living now with his wife, sons and daughter. Abdul Quddus Munshi is heading for Brahamanbaria from Rajshahi to meet his mother and other members including two of his sisters on Saturday (24 September). - Agency





It sounds more than unreal when 80-year old Abdul Quddus Munshi of Baruipara village under Bagmara upazila talked to her mother over videophone seventy years after his disappearance.With the help of the sharing option of Facebook, a neighbour of Abdul Quddus helped him to search for his family after seven decades. Expressing her gratitude to Allah, Quddus' 100-year old mother in an emotion choked voice said, "Allah keeps me alive so that I can meet with my missing son before my death."Seventy-year ago Abdul Quddus, only son of his parents, came to visit Bagmara in Rajshahi from Brahmanbaria with his uncle and went missing. His uncle was serving as a police member and he was then only 10-year old.After searching him in various places his uncle returned home and told the family members about the disappearance of Abdul Quddus.However, parents and other family members became suspicious and thought that being greedy of the family property; his uncle had rather killed Abdul Quddus on the plea of his visit to Bagmara in Rajshahi.Two weeks ago Abdul Quddus talked to one of his neighbours Ayub Ali where he told him about his missing story. He could only tell the names of his parents and the name of his village as Badda. Ayub Ali took the video of Abdul Quddus and shared it through social media. There was a tremendous response from the people living in village named Badda in the country and abroad and at a stage family members of Abdul Quddus could recognise him.Relatives of Abdul Quddus from Badda village under Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria district informed centenarian mother of Quddus is still alive. Quddus' wife and children were also happy at the reunion of his father and grandma after so long a time.Ayub Ali informed he posted a video on the missing of Abdul Quddus in his Facebook page on April-12. He wrote on the FB page that missing Abdul Quddus of Nabinagar police station under Brahmanbaria remained isolated from his family members for the last 70-year. Later, the same video was posted by many other FB members. Some people of the area also posted the video from abroad and at last the family of Abdul Quddus could find him after 70-year of his missing. Abdul Quddus informed the journalists that he went to Bagmara of Rajshahi from Brahmanbaria with his uncle and went missing. From Bagmara he arrived at Singsara village under Atrai upazila and then he started to work and live in other's houses. Later he married a woman at Baruipara village under Bagmara upazila and settled there. He now has three sons and one daughter.Abdul Quddus informed when he talked to his mother over video call seventy year after his missing, his mother asked him whether it is true that he was her missing son Quddus and asked him if he was his son whose thumb had been cut.In answer Quddus also asked her if she could remember which arm that thumb belonged to and she answered that it was the left arm.Hearing all this, Quddus seemed to turn mad in emotion and thanked Allah, the Great for finding his mother and other family members after such a long time.The incident also created a huge sensation at Baruipara village of Bagmara where Quddus is living now with his wife, sons and daughter. Abdul Quddus Munshi is heading for Brahamanbaria from Rajshahi to meet his mother and other members including two of his sisters on Saturday (24 September). - Agency