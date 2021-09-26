Pvt univs plan to reopen in Oct

Public universities in the country will progressively reopen their campuses on October 5, while private universities will resume in-person classes in the fall semester beginning in October, but reality will be challenging, said sources.

Private universities' academic councils will determine whether or not to resume in-person classes entirely or partially.

In the first instance, institutions will establish plans to offer both in-person and online classes. Unvaccinated pupils will be able to attend classes online from their homes until they acquire vaccinations.

The private universities will place a strong emphasis on health safety and will take all necessary steps to implement the health guidelines in accordance with World Health Organization and Ministry of Health guidelines.

Professor Dr Atiqul Islam, vice-chancellor of North South University,

told that his university's in-person classes for fall semester will start following the ending of the summer semester on 7 October but reality is difficult.

"We are ready to resume in-person classes but we cannot do it before all the students and teachers are vaccinated. We are highly concerned about the students' health and safety. We will not allow students of semester to come to the campus every day," he added.

Professor Dr Atiqul Islam said they have made arrangements to provide vaccines to the students but they could not secure the vaccines doses. So if vaccination is not complete in the time of fall semester then we will not go to in person classes in this semester.

Professor Dr. Abulhasan M. Sadeq, vice-chancellor of Asian University of Bangladesh, said that they will start the fall semester in October and we will try to make students attend the classes in person. But everything depends on the situation and government instructions.

"We are very happy to take all the online classes in the lock down period. Even we have asked the students to take vaccines as soon as possible. We cannot allow any student to come to class without vaccination. I hope our students will be able to get vaccines before starting in-person classes," he added. Asking about private universities vaccination issues Dr Ferdous Zaman, secretary of the University Grants Commission, told that "On behalf of UGC we always ask both private and public universities to send their student lists and after getting that we will send those lists to the Shurokkha apps and Health department to store those data for the vaccination as early as possible."

Most of the private universities will start the final examinations for the summer semester from the last week of September and end them on before October 20.

There are 108 private universities in Bangladesh, and they have more than 3.6 lakh undergraduate and graduate students. More than 16,000 teachers and 13,000 employees are working at those institutions.



