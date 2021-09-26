Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Schools, colleges that'll see infection surge to be shut: Dipu Moni

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

If there is any report or possibility of rise in Covid cases in any educational institution then those will be closed, said Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday.
"But no such situation has so far arisen anywhere. If any report comes, we'll take steps," she said while talking to reporters after the inauguration of Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition at the Shilpakala Academy.
"We don't want to bring the pre-primary level students to educational institutions now. After three weeks, we'll take a decision on it," said Dipu Moni.
 The education minister said the pandemic is not over yet in the world and people must stay careful although the daily infection rate has fallen below 5 percent.
"We'll have to keep eyes on the situation. Anyone can fall sick anywhere -- at home, on the way to schools or even at educational institutions. We're alert so that we can take steps immediately. We'll take measures in consultation with local administrations, civil surgeon offices and health department if we receive any complaint or report."
A class VII student died of Covid while a class X student of another school tested positive, she said, adding that all their classmates were tested but no one was found positive.
The students of schools and colleges in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms September 11 after a prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The government had shut the educational institutions on March 17, 2020, after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on March 8 and later the closure was extended several times.
The pandemic-related school closures in the country affected about 38 million students though the government introduced TV-based learning programmes for them.     -UNB.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid cases drop below 1,000 in 4 months
Octogenarian son finds centenarian mom after 70yrs
221 more infected with dengue in 24 hrs
Taliban hang bodies of four men in Herat city
Pvt univs plan to reopen in Oct
Schools, colleges that'll see infection surge to be shut: Dipu Moni
Ice entering country sniffing Yaba trail
Airport  RT-PCR operation to take time


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
Real hit Mallorca for six
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft