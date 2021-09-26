Video
Ice entering country sniffing Yaba trail

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Mamunur Rashid

The drug smugglers used the same Yaba trafficking route for smuggling in the crystal methamphetamine, or Ice, a highly addictive narcotic, into Bangladesh.
Law enforcers made the biggest haul of ice from Mithapanichara of Teknaf on Wednesday. The drug traders used Teknaf as cheaper gateways in the country from Myanmar.
Police and intelligence reports have found that Yaba pills come from Myanmar and enter through the Indian states of Assam and Meghalaya.  Ice, also a contraband narcotic comes through the same route.
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man with 2,000g of crystal meth from Mithapanichara of Teknaf on Wednesday; The arrested has been identified as Md Mujib, 20.
Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan, Commanding Officer of BGB Battalion 2 of Teknaf said the street value of the contraband items is around Tk 100 million.
Tipped off, a special patrol team of Teknaf BGB-2 conducted a search operation at a house in Mithapanichhara around 1:00pm Wednesday. Two kg or 2,000g of crystal meth was seized from him, the officer said.
Crystal meth, also known as 'Ice', is a powerful drug that affects the central nervous system. It comes in the form of clear crystals or shiny blue-white rocks.
Strengthened surveillance on Cox's Bazar Marine Drive could not stop the smuggling of the crazy crystal methamphetamine, or Ice from Myanmar.
Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested 10 drug dealers with 500 grams of Ice and 5,000 Yaba tablets from the capital's Uttara and Bhatara areas last month.  The 'Ice' looks like palm candy and can make 500 Yaba tablets from 1 gram of it, according to DNC.
Investigators found that 12 consignments of crystal meth were made from Myanmar and three from
Malaysia in last eight months.
Of the consignments, eight were seized in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, five in Dhaka and one in Pirojpur.
In 2019, Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested a youth named Hasib bin Mu'ammar Rashid who had been experimenting with the crystal meth to manufacture a new drug at his laboratory in Mohammadpur. Police said a certain Nigerian helped Hasib experiment with the drugs.
Earlier on August 17, detective police of DMP arrested nine others with 500gm crystal meth and 63,000 pieces of Yaba from Dhaka's Mohammadpur and Jatrabari areas. Both of the consignments were smuggled from Myanmar.
 "We are investigating the sudden rise of crystal meth's use in Bangladesh and its direct or indirect applications. The drug may also be consumed at the Shisha Bars. Crystal meth is a popular drug in Myanmar," according to DB police.
The inflow of Yaba remains still unstoppable though a massive anti-narcotic crackdown beginning in May 2018 left nearly 550 people killed in so-called gunfights, 250 of whom were from Cox's Bazar alone before July 31 last year.  
During this period, over one lakh people were arrested for their alleged involvement with the narcotics trade. In February last year, there was a 'symbolic surrender' and arrest of 102 Yaba godfathers and top dealers in Cox's Bazar.
Officials, however, always said they have adopted a zero tolerance policy against narcotics trade and that drives are on to stop this.


