Airport  RT-PCR operation to take time



A worker with RT-PCR test equipment enters the terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Saturday as the authorities have set up a lab for rapid Covid-19 test for the passengers. PHOTO: OBSERVER

officials.

Earlier on Thursday and Friday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque and Minister for Expatriate

Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmed, while inspecting the progress of groundwork of RT-PCR laboratory at Airport, expressed strong hope that it would be launched from Saturday. However, as the technical committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has not yet responded positively, the collection and testing of samples from the laboratories has not started.

Wishing anonymity, officials from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment, said that expert members of the technical committee would sit for meeting on Saturday to see if the laboratory's infrastructure and equipment were working properly. It may take another two/one days to prepare. They said that the lab will be launched after all the preparations.

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment approved seven organizations on the advice of an expert committee of the DGHS. The institutions are Stemz Health Care (BD) Limited, CSBF Health Center, AMZ Hospital Limited, Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, Gulshan Clinic Limited and DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostic, Zainul Haque Sikder Women's Medical College and Hospital. However, apart from Zainul Haque Sikder Women's Medical College and Hospital, the other six institutions are setting up labs inside the airport.







