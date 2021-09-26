Prices of daily essentials continue soaring

The prices of daily commodities are increasing in the city's kitchen market. Vegetables, all kinds of chickens and eggs are selling at higher prices. The price of fish has also increased in the weekend.

While visiting different kitchen markets of the capital on Saturday, this correspondent found that most of the vegetables are above Tk 50 per kg. The price of chicken, which has been going up for a month, has also gone up a bit in a week.

Regarding the high prices of vegetables and chickens, traders said that the supply of vegetables is generally low in September and October. Besides, many vegetable fields and poultry farms have been destroyed in the recent floods, which caused the price rise of vegetables and poultry.

Squid, snake gourd, kidney bean, potato, patol and bitter gourd are selling at high prices. Bitter gourd is selling at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg, snake gourd at Tk 50 to Tk 60, patol at Tk 50 to Tk 60, potato at Tk 25 to Tk 30 and kidney bean at Tk 60 to Tk 65.

Traders are selling broiler chicken at Tk 155 to Tk 165 per kg, up from Tk 150 to Tk 155 last week.

And at the beginning of this month it was between Tk 120 to Tk 130. The price of Sonali chicken has risen sharply this month. The chicken, which was sold at Tk 210 to Tk 230 per kg at the beginning of the month, has gone up several times and is now selling at Tk 300 to Tk 320 per kg.

A dozen of chicken eggs from farms is selling for Tk 110 to Tk 120. And one piece of egg is selling in retail shops for Tk 10 to

Tk 11.

Meanwhile, visiting the fish market, it can be seen that rui fish is selling at Tk 280 to Tk 460 per kg, mrigel at Tk 240 to Tk 260, tilapia Tk 180 to Tk 200, pabda Tk 450 to Tk 500 and pangash Tk 120 to Tk 160 are being sold. Hilsa is selling at high prices in the market as before. Large (above one kg) hilsa is selling at Tk 1100 to Tk 1300 and medium sized hilsa at Tk 600 to

Tk 700 per kg. And the small ones are selling at Tk 500 to Tk 600 per kg.

The sugar is selling at Tk 78 to Tk 80 per kg in the retail market. And white sugar in packets is selling at Tk 80 per kg, red sugar or local sugarcane sugar at Tk 90 per kg.

Islam Ali, a grocer at Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital, said he bought sugar from the wholesale market at Mirpur-1 at Tk 76 per kg.

According to the state-run organisation Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of coarse rice has risen by 3.33 per cent in one year. The price of medium quality rice (Miniket) was Tk 44 to Tk 50 per kg, which is now selling at Tk 50 to Tk 55.

In other words, the price has increased by about 12 percent. Nazirshail rice, which was sold at Tk 52 to Tk 60, is now being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 65. The price of this quality rice has increased by 6 percent. Open flour price has increased by 10 percent per kg. The price of packaged flour has gone up by 11 to 18 per cent per kg.

Soybean oil has risen the most. In one year, open soybean prices rose by 54 per cent per litre, open palm oil by 60 per cent and super palm oil by 64 per cent.

Mohammad Ali Bhutto, senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association, however, claims that edible oil is now being sold "at a price set by the government".

He demanded that the open soybean oil be sold at Tk 5,050 in the wholesale market pet maund (40 kg). As a result, the price per litre is Tk 124. He added that soybean oil should be sold in the retail market by adding a share of the profits. So there is no opportunity to sell soybean oil at a price higher than the maximum price of Tk 129 set by the government at retail, he said.

Local onions are being sold at Tk 50 per kg while imported onion was sold at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per kg. Local onion was sold at Tk 45 per kg and imported onion sold at Tk 35 in the last week.

Open flour is being sold at a maximum of Tk 33 per kg with an increase of Tk 2. Packaged flour is being sold at Tk 45 per kg with an increase of Tk 2. Medium sized lentils are being sold at Tk 110 per kg with an increase of Tk 5 per kg.







