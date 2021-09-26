Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Partisan EC won’t be acceptable: Fakhrul

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said if the Awami League government forms a new Election Commission (EC) through their unilateral decision the people will not accept it.
Mirza Fakhrul said it on Saturday while speaking as chief guest at the annual general meeting of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at the National Press Club.
"The Election Commission has become a completely obedient institution of the government," Fakhrul said and added, "Nowadays it is heard that a new EC will be formed for
the upcoming national election. But the present government will not form any EC to protect the people's voting right. They will form an EC that can steal people's votes."
Mentioning the need to make a law to form an EC, Fakhrul said, "But who will make the law? There is no one in the parliament except Awami League. Who has taken away democracy and rights of the people in the country?"
"The Awami League government has seized power by force. The civil society should raise strong voice to protect the country's democracy," Fakhrul said.
Commenting that the country is going through a terrible time, the BNP Secretary General said, "This is a bad time not only for the media and BNP, but also for the whole nation."
"The country is no longer run by politicians. A politician has been kept as a signboard. The opportunists have systematically made all the institutions of the state partisan and destroyed all our achievements of the last 50 years," he said.
"The judiciary and the administration are factionalized. The fourth pillar of a democratic state (journalism) is completely controlled by the government.
"Free thinking and free journalism cannot run hand in hand with fascism," he said, adding, "Most journalists now suffer from self-censorship. Today a journalist thinks before writing what will happen to him?"
Complaining that a journalist was tortured at the Awami League's press conference in New York, Mirza Fakhrul said, "This is the character of the Awami League. Whenever you speak against them, you will be tortured."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid cases drop below 1,000 in 4 months
Octogenarian son finds centenarian mom after 70yrs
221 more infected with dengue in 24 hrs
Taliban hang bodies of four men in Herat city
Pvt univs plan to reopen in Oct
Schools, colleges that'll see infection surge to be shut: Dipu Moni
Ice entering country sniffing Yaba trail
Airport  RT-PCR operation to take time


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
Real hit Mallorca for six
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft