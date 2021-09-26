Partisan EC won’t be acceptable: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said if the Awami League government forms a new Election Commission (EC) through their unilateral decision the people will not accept it.

Mirza Fakhrul said it on Saturday while speaking as chief guest at the annual general meeting of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at the National Press Club.

"The Election Commission has become a completely obedient institution of the government," Fakhrul said and added, "Nowadays it is heard that a new EC will be formed for

the upcoming national election. But the present government will not form any EC to protect the people's voting right. They will form an EC that can steal people's votes."

Mentioning the need to make a law to form an EC, Fakhrul said, "But who will make the law? There is no one in the parliament except Awami League. Who has taken away democracy and rights of the people in the country?"

"The Awami League government has seized power by force. The civil society should raise strong voice to protect the country's democracy," Fakhrul said.

Commenting that the country is going through a terrible time, the BNP Secretary General said, "This is a bad time not only for the media and BNP, but also for the whole nation."

"The country is no longer run by politicians. A politician has been kept as a signboard. The opportunists have systematically made all the institutions of the state partisan and destroyed all our achievements of the last 50 years," he said.

"The judiciary and the administration are factionalized. The fourth pillar of a democratic state (journalism) is completely controlled by the government.

"Free thinking and free journalism cannot run hand in hand with fascism," he said, adding, "Most journalists now suffer from self-censorship. Today a journalist thinks before writing what will happen to him?"

Complaining that a journalist was tortured at the Awami League's press conference in New York, Mirza Fakhrul said, "This is the character of the Awami League. Whenever you speak against them, you will be tortured."







