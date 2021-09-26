Video
Depression in Bay, likely to turn in cyclone

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

As autumn comes to an end, Bangladesh is experiencing less rainfall and higher levels of humidity, causing hot, sticky and oppressive weather throughout the country.
According to the Met Office, a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal first intensified into a depression and has since become a deep depression. It is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move in a west-northwest direction.
But Bangladesh's coastal areas are unlikely to experience much of the cyclone's effects, says Md Bazlur Rashid, senior meteorologist.
Once it becomes a
cyclone, it will be named 'Ghalib'.
"There is a deep depression in the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal. Around evening it will take the form of a cyclone. There isn't much concern about it growing and intensifying into a severe storm. It could affect India's Andhra Pradesh and its adjoining areas."
The senior meteorologist says there will be more rainfall in coastal areas.
The Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra Sea Ports have been instructed to display Remote Warning Signal No. 1. As the cyclone is unlikely to have much effect on the Bangladesh coast, it is unlikely the warnings will need to be intensified, he said.
The last severe storm experienced by Bangladesh was Cyclone Yaas, which hit the Urisha coast in May. Cyclone Amphan also affected Bangladesh last May, during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cyclones on the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal region are named by the World Meteorological Organization's regional agency on cyclones. Storms are named according to a list submitted by the 13 countries that constitute the region.
Dhaka and the rest of the country is experiencing high humidity due to the low-pressure system. Combined with high temperatures, it has given rise to an oppressive heat.
But rainfall is expected to increase in the next few days, easing the heat.
The highest temperature recorded in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours was 36.4 degrees Celsius in Tetulia. The highest temperature recorded in the capital was 35.7 degrees Celsius.
Dhaka and other parts of the country are also experiencing some rainfall. The highest amount on record was 30 mm in Noakhali's Maijdee Court.
According to the 24-hour forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected in several parts of Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram Divisions and a few parts of the Rangpur, Dhaka and Sylhet Divisions.
Some parts of southern Bangladesh may also experience moderate to heavy rain.    -bdnews24.com


