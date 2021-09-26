Video
Party’s District Level Meet Ends

BNP ‘waiting for right time’ to wage movement

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Walid Khan

All levels of BNP leaders emphasized on strengthening the party's organizational capacity at the party's two phases of six-day meetings. They instructed grassroots leaders and activists to avoid arrest, stay safe and take preparations for an all out movement to overthrow the government.
In this regard, BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the Daily Observer recently that meetings of political parties are part of the normal routine. But this meeting took place two and a half years later. Here all level of leaders of the party had given important advice to mobilize people for our movement. Our next working plan will be made by combining all the decisions," he added.
"After two and a half years, successful discussions have been held with the BNP leaders of all the districts of the country in two phases. This discussion will play an important role in restoring democracy in the country," Fakhrul Islam also mentioned.  According to BNP sources, leaders at all levels have agreed to create national consensus to wage a movement and ensure free fair national elections under a neutral government.
However, the grassroots leaders want to begin a mass movement soon, but the leaders of the standing committee are in favour of waiting for the opportune time for the movement, the source added.
At the meeting, most of the leaders agreed to expand the number of the 20-party alliance and the Jatiya Oikyafront.
Regarding this BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana told journalists, "After a long time we were able to come together and discuss about our national politics. It was a great achievement for us. Through this we are able to discuss and can provide our opinions to our acting chairperson directly. I think our party politics will gain momentum through the three days of discussions."



