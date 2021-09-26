Tourist’s body recovered from Nikli Haor

KISHORGANJ, Sept 25: The body of a tourist who drowned in Nikli Haor in Kishorganj on Friday was recovered Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Roni,22, a pickup driver from Cumilla.

Besides, Md Alamgir, 20 of Gaibandha district, who also drowned in the waterbody, remained missing.

According to locals, both of them drowned around 11 am Friday while taking bath in the waterbody at Ghoradhigha village in Nikli Upazila on Friday.

Officer-in-Charge of Md Shamsul Islam said the body of one tourist was recovered and rescue operation is going on to find the missing one. -UNB