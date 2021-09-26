Mango add around Tk 87cr in Rajshahi economy

RAJSHAHI, Sept 25: Significant numbers of mangoes were sold in the recently ended harvesting and marketing season in the district contributing a lot to its economy.

Conventionally, the mango season ended around a month back here but some varieties, including Ashwina, BARI-4 and Katimon, are now available.

Towfiqur Rahman, Additional Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), told BSS that mangoes worth around Taka 86.85 crore were sold in the district, while the previous year's selling figure was around Taka 71.82 crore.

Agriculturist Rahman said mangoes were cultivated on around 17,943 hectares of land yielding around 2.17 lakh tonnes of mango this season. In the previous 2019-2020 season, the farmers harvested around 1.80 lakh tonnes of mango from 17,686 hectares of land.

In the current season, around 15 metric tonnes of mangoes were exported to various European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland, against 12 tonnes in the previous season. -BSS





