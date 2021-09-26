CU passes 360.79 cr budget for 2021-22 FY

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 25: The senate of Chattogram University (CU) approved a TaKa 360.79 crore budget of the university for 2021-22 fiscal year.

The senate, the highest policy making body of the university, approved the budget at its 33rd meeting held at the Vice-Chancellor's auditorium in A R Mallik Bhaban on the campus.

With the Vice-chancellor Prof. Dr Shirin Akther in the chair, CU acting registrar S M Manirul Hasan placed the budget before the meeting.

Earlier Taka 347.49 crore revised budget for the Fiscal 2020-21 which was also approv3d in the same meeting.

Of the total budget, TK 351.81 crores will come from the University Grants Commission (UGC) as government grant while TK 16.50 crores will come from internal sources and TK 8.98 crores were shown as deficit budget.

Of the budget, the expenditure including, TK 230.85 crores will be spent for salary and other allowances for the teachers and employees, Taka 55.03 crores for meeting pension, TK 4.20 crores for research work.

MP Washika Ayesha Khan, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, among others, attended the

meeting.





