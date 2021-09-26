Video
Joy Bangla Youth Award is back, application rolls out

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

The fifth installment of the Joy Bangla Youth Award (JBYA) has called for entries from the youths and youth organizations that transformed communities through social initiatives.
The invitation for applications has commenced on September 24 and will wrap up on October 23, said the award's organizer Young Bangla, the youth Secretariat of ruling Awami League's research wing Centre for Research & Information (CRI).
The award is designed to recognize countrywide young changemakers, help them network among themselves and enhance the services they are already providing to their communities.
Since its inception in 2014, Young Bangla has been conferring Joy Bangla Youth Award to the youths and youth organizations successfully involved in changing the social paradigm in their respective areas.
Speaking on the impact of the award, 2018-JBYA winner Sadat Rahman, who later received International Children's Peace Prize-2020 for his initiatives to stop cyberbullying and violence against children, said, "Joy Bangla Youth Award helped me network with other young changemakers, get in touch with the country's policymakers, and groomed me for more impactful service to my community that earned me the international award that I received from Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai."
This year JBYA, named after the most iconic slogan behind the 1971-Liberation War of Bangladesh, Joy Bangla, features two new additions - an award conferring ceremony and lifetime achievement awards. Young Bangla will present Lifetime Achievement Awards to individuals who have significant contributions to the post-independent nation-building process through their leadership, service, initiatives, and research.
There will be 10 awards under two broad categories - Social Inclusion and Integrated Community Development.    -BSS


