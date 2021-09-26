

Dr Habibur Rahman laid to rest

He was buried at the graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza held at Banani Jame Mosque after Asr prayers.

Habibur Rahman, former head of Surgery and Orthopaedics department at Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital, died at city's Untied Hospital at about 3:00am on Saturday.

He was the former president of Jashore Zila Samity and Banani Jame Mosque respectively and member of Banani Society. Habibur Rahman left behind his wife, a daughter, a son, relatives and a number of well wishers to mourn his death.





