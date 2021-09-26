Teletalk to launch 5G technology by December: Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Saturday said the state-owned telecom operator Teletalk will launch the 5G technology by December this year.

"The process of introducing 5G technology is a planned effort of the government. Teletalk will launch 5G technology by December. It will be expanded later. We will also see other operators rolling out the 5G within 2022," he said.

The minister made the disclosure while addressing a webinar titled "5G: Ecosystem in Bangladesh and Upcoming Technologies" organized by Telecom Reporters' Network Bangladesh (TRNB), said a press release.

The success of technology cannot be achieved without the involvement of the people, Jabbar said, adding that the people need to be motivated and involved in the process while the media can play an important role in this regard.

Noting that the technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution would be the 5G, he said, "We have already tested 5G through Huawei and Robi, which has boosted our confidence. Through this, we have been able to prove that we will not be lagging behind even an inch as far as adopting 5G technology is concerned".

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder addressed the webinar as the special guest while BTRC Commissioner and Chief of 5G Guideline Committee AKM Shahiduzzaman was present as the guest of honor.

Teletalk MD Md Shahab Uddin, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, Robi's acting CEO M Riyaaz Rasheed, Chairman of AMTOB and CEO of Banglalink Erik Aas, CEO of Huawei Bangladesh Taoguangyao and Country Manager of LM Ericsson (Bangladesh) Abdus Salam were present at the webinar and delivered speeches.

TRNB President Rased Mehedi presded over the webinar while its General Secretary Samir Kumar Dey presented the keynote paper.

Speaking on the occasion, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder said the process of launching 5G in the capital city by this year is at the final stage.

To this end, the state-owned mobile operator Teletalk has started taking preparations, he said, adding, "Works related to formulation of a broadband policy is also underway. Before finalizing it, we will sit down with all the stakeholders and their views will be taken".

BTRC Commissioner AKM Shahiduzzaman said the BTRC has already formed a committee comprising operators, telecom sector stakeholders and law enforcement agencies on the 5G issue.

Work is underway to create a common guideline for mobile operators, which will contribute to the mass adoption of 5G, he said, adding "BTRC is working on allocating waves at comparatively low prices in consideration of the standards followed by different countries of the world. And any decision in this regard will be finalized in consultation with the operators". -BSS





