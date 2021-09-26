DMP arrests 59 in city

In a regular anti-drugs campaign by the Detective Branch (DB), under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) police have arrested 59 persons for consuming and selling drugs in the capital.

According to a DMP statement issued on Saturday, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 59 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on September 24, 2021 to 6 am on Saturday.

During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 473 grams and 98 puria (small packet) of heroin, 50.975 kilograms of cannabis, 50 bottles of scuff (a new drug), two bottles of local liquor and 1,424 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from them, it said.




