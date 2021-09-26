Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Drug dealing

DMP arrests 59 in city

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

In a regular anti-drugs campaign by the Detective Branch (DB), under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) police have arrested 59 persons for consuming and selling drugs in the capital.
According to a DMP statement issued on Saturday, as part of the campaign, the police raided different areas under various police stations and detained 59 drug abusers and recovered drugs from their possession from 6 am on September 24, 2021 to 6 am on Saturday.
During the anti-drug campaign, police seized 473 grams and 98 puria (small packet) of heroin, 50.975 kilograms of cannabis, 50 bottles of scuff (a new drug), two bottles of local liquor and 1,424 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from them, it said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tourist’s body recovered from Nikli Haor
Mango add around Tk 87cr in Rajshahi economy
CU passes 360.79 cr budget for 2021-22 FY
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shirin Akhtar
Joy Bangla Youth Award is back, application rolls out
Dr Habibur Rahman laid to rest
Elephant calf found dead in Cox's Bazar
White lion dies at Gazipur safari park


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
Real hit Mallorca for six
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft