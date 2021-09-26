Boon in RMG sector and upcoming challenges

It is heartening to know that the country's apparel industry is now overwhelmed with export orders--following the reopening of economies around the world. After the second wave of C-19 infection, this overwhelming order has created around 3 lakh new employment opportunities in Bangladesh RMG sector. Now, the factories are struggling to meet the increased demand. According to news report, almost every factory is hiring workers to cater to the growing demand of their buyers in a short lead time. Currently, 3,384 export-oriented apparel factories in the country have employed around 26.68 lakh people.



However, statistics says that work orders for the forthcoming summer and spring seasons have already surpassed the pre-pandemic level by 15-20 per cent and exceeded exporters' capacities as buyers from the US and European markets are placing more orders to fill the empty shelves of their stores in the wake of a rising demand for goods.

Consequently, the sharp rise in work orders from the two major destinations for Bangladeshi apparel has also created opportunities for manufacturers to negotiate better prices. Exporters are getting better prices now--in some cases, the price hike is about 6 per cent.



Besides the resumption of world economies, there are other reasons for those buyers to place more orders in Bangladesh. Compared to India, price of RMG items is quite cost effective in Bangladesh. The buyers are not willing to take any risk by placing orders in Myanmar due to political uncertainty.



In addition, most of the other competitors are still grappling with Covid-induced challenges which also have created an opportunity for Bangladeshi clothing manufacturers. We must keep in mind that these external conditions may not sustain in long run. Therefore, the authorities responsible must be prepared for relatively hard conditions especially, after 2026 when Bangladesh will be graduated as a developing country.



After the promotion, the country will lose the GSP in European market. Therefore, the price of Bangladeshi RMG products will increase and the country will have to face hard competition. Hence, creating skilled workers and diversifying products is a must. Unfortunately, we do not have enough training centres to produce skilled and even semi-skilled workers.



Hopefully, Bangladesh has decided to join the world's largest trading bloc, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), to stay eligible for duty-free trade facilities in the markets of nearly one-third of the global economies. Undoubtedly, this intelligent and time relevant move will bring positive result for Bangladesh RMG industry. Simultaneously, in importing goods, dependency on India will reduce largely--which will reduce trade deficit with the country.



Now the government's challenges are to create skilled manpower, ensure diversified products and implement an effective economic diplomacy in order to secure national interests.