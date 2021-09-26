Cheating of sitting services

Dear Sir,

In our capital, thousands of buses regularly ply in different routs round the clock. As most of the office bound people, college and university going students do not have their own private cars they have no other option but to avail these public buses. Although roads and streets have become more standard in course of time, service of these buses has not improved at all. While passengers get on sitting service buses to get to their destinations comfortably, these buses do not follow any of the rules and regulations prescribed by government. They increase the rent, sometimes willingly in the name of sitting service. But minimum standard of sitting service is not present in these buses. Though government has allowed students to avail these buses with half fare "No half pass" being is a common sticker on these buses. Thus, no fare considerations exist for students. Besides, passengers and bus staffs entering into broil is a common scene. Even paying full fare, passengers have to ride these buses without seats. It is high time that this issue be handled by the authorities responsible.



Nannu

Bashabo, Dhaka