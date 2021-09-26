Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Cheating of sitting services

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

Dear Sir,
In our capital, thousands of buses regularly ply in different routs round the clock. As most of the office bound people, college and university going students do not have their own private cars they have no other option but to avail these public buses. Although roads and streets have become more standard in course of time, service of these buses has not improved at all. While passengers get on sitting service buses to get to their destinations comfortably, these buses do not follow any of the rules and regulations prescribed by government. They increase the rent, sometimes willingly in the name of sitting service. But minimum standard of sitting service is not present in these buses. Though government has allowed students to avail these buses with half fare "No half pass" being is a common sticker on these buses. Thus, no fare considerations exist for students. Besides, passengers and bus staffs entering into broil is a common scene. Even paying full fare, passengers have to ride these buses without seats. It is high time that this issue be handled by the authorities responsible.

Nannu
Bashabo, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cheating of sitting services
Implications of AUKUS on nuclear non-proliferation
Indemnity Act: Negation of justice
Sri Lanka’s ethno-religious conflict
Child marriage must be stopped
Afghanistan - moral obligations and renewal of ties
Stop throwing stones at running trains
Rohingya issue: Beijing should come out of “Grey Boxes”


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
Real hit Mallorca for six
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft