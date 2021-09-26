20 nabbed with drugs in nine districts

A total of 20 people including a woman have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Joypurhat, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Sirajganj, Bogura, Sherpur, Kurigram, Rajshahi and Barishal, in five days.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested seven drug addicts from different areas in the district town on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Naeem, 19, Sujon Tappu, 20, Md Babu, 36, Adhir Chandra, 40, Krishna Chandra, 45, Bifol Chandra Mahato, 45, and Nepal Chandra Mahato, 32.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted separate drives in different areas in the district town at night and arrested seven people along with drugs.

Separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed against them with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Toukir confirmed the matter.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested three drug dealers along with 3kg of hemp in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The arrested persons are Faisal Ahmed, 35, son of late Tajmul Hossain, Md Salah Uddin, 26, son of late Riyasit Mia, and Bokul Hossain, 30, son of Abdul Mannan. All of them are residents of Guler Haor area under Islampur Union in the upazila.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Munshibazar Gopalnagar Dholai Kheya Ghat area in the evening, and arrested the trio along with the hemp from an auto-rickshaw.

The arrested have been involved in drug dealing in the area for long.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalganj PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

District DB Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Badiuzzaman confirmed the matter.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 2kg of hemp in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested person is Ujjal Mia, 37, son of Kazim Uddin, a resident of Baluha Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhabanipur Rail Crossing area in the afternoon and arrested Ujjal with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gouripur PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday.

Sub-Inspector of the PS Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with heroin worth around Tk 20 lakh in Tarash Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested person is Abdus Salam, 32, son of Noim Uddin, a resident of Rehaichar Adarsha Para Village in Chapainawabganj District.

RAB-12 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Mostafizur Rahman in a press release said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Mahishluti Bazar in Tarash Upazila of the district in the morning, and arrested the drug dealer along with 206 grams of heroin from a truck.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Tarasha PS in this connection.

However, the arrested and the seized evidence were handed over to police, the ASP added.

BOGURA: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 8kg of hemp in Adamdighi Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested person is Bakul Islam alias Badsha, 22, son of Johar Ali, a resident of Biswanathpur Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB-12 Bogura Company Commander Sohrab Hossain said on information that a large consignment of drugs was going to Naogaon on a Shyamoli NR Paribahan bus, a team of the elite force set up a check post at Adamdighi West Bazar on the Bogura-Naogaon Highway at around 3:30am, and arrested Badsha along with the hemp.

The arrested has been involved in drug dealing in the area for long.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Adamdighi PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the RAB official added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: RAB members, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 16 bottles of foreign liquor in Nalitabari Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The arrested person is Md Shahin Alam, 19, son of Md Nawshed Ali, a resident of Burunga Kalapani Village in the upazila.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Jamalpur Camp conducted a drive in Rajnagar Beparipara area in the upazila at around 12:30am, and arrested him with the liquor red-handed.

The arrested confessed his involvement in drug trading in the area for long during primary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

RAB-14 (CPC- 1) Jamalpur Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Ashiq Uzzaman confirmed the matter.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested two young men along with 5kg of hemp in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The arrested persons are Alamgir Hossain, 24, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Dharmapur Village under Kashipur Union in Fulbari Upazila, and Zakir Hossain, 19, son of Jahir Uddin of Berakuti Banarbhita Village under Ramkhana Union in Nageshwari Upazila of the district.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dhanigagla Tepur Mor area under Santoshpur Union in the upazila at around 10:15am, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested were sent to jail, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Three people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.

Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 1,400 yaba tablets from Baroipara area under Airport PS in the city on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Al-Amin, 20, son of Abdul Salam, a resident of Shiroil Colony area under Chandrima PS in the city.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Baroipara area at around 9pm, and arrested Al-Amin with the yaba tablets worth about Tk 42 lakh.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Airport PS in this connection.

In another drive, RAB members arrested a man along with 40 kilograms of hemp from Amchattar area under Shah Makhdum PS in the city on Tuesday morning.

The arrested person is Sobuz, 29, is the son of Abdul Mazid of Cikhtiya Village under Manohorgonj PS in Cumilla District.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Amchattar area at around 10am and arrested Sobuz with the hemp from a pickup van.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Shah Makhdum PS in this connection.

On the other hand, a team of RAB arrested a drug dealer along with 21 bottles of Beer from SK Badol Purbapara Village under Charghat PS of the district on Monday night.

Arrestee Lalon Islam, 23, is son of late Moir Uddin of Chak Goas Village under Bagatipara PS of Natore District.

RAB sources said, on information, a team of them from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in the reported area around 9pm on Monday and arrested Lalon.

A case has been lodged against Lalon under the Narcotics Control Acts with Charghat PS.

BARISHAL: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 45 yaba tablets in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Jhumur Begum, wife of listed drug dealer Jakat Fakir of Fullashree Village in the upazila.

Agailjhara PS OC Md Golam Sarwar said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Fullashree area at night and arrested Jhumur Begum with the yaba tablets.

Police also recovered Tk 2,09,100 in cash from her possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Agailjhara PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order, the OC added.