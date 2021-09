A field day on papaya cultivation was held in Barta Village





A field day on papaya cultivation was held in Barta Village under Mallickbari Union in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on Saturday. Alhaj Kazim Uddin Ahmed Dhanu, MP, was present as chief guest while Managing Director of Supreme Seed Humayun Kabir presided over the day's programme. photo: observer