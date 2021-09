SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ, Sept 25: Musician Julhasuddin Ahmed, an Ekushey Padak winner, died of old-age complications at his residence in Sreenagar Upazila of the district at 1:30pm on Friday. He was 88.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Baroikhali Village in the upazila in the evening.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He won the prestigious Ekushey Padak for his outstanding contribution in music in 2017.