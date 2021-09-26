10 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

A total of 10 people including three women have been killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Netrakona, Khulna, Moulvibazar, Noakhali and Sirajganj, in two days.

NETRAKONA: Three people were killed and two others injured when a pickup van hit a stationary truck in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased were identified as fish traders Rony Mia, 20, son of Sabuj Mia, and Jhonny Mia, 14, son of Shafiqul Islam, residents of Dharmapasha Upazila in Sunamganj District; and the pickup van driver Abu Chan Mia, 28.

Quoting eyewitnesses, police said a Dhaka-bound fish-laden pickup van coming from Sunamganj rammed a stationary truck as its driver lost control over the steering in Bagra area on the the Netrakona-Mymensingh Highway at around 3am.

The two fish traders died on the spot in the accident while three others sustained injuries.

Later, Chan Mia died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital while other injured were sent to Dhaka for better treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Netrakona Model Police Station (PS) Khandaker Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Four people including two women were killed when a sand-laden speeding truck dragged a CNG-run auto-rickshaw into a roadside ditch on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ilyas Sarder, 45, son of Zakaria Sarder of Shorafpur, Reshma Khatun, 32, daughter of Mohiuddin of Rudhagara Village, a 35-year-old unknown woman, and a 45-year-old unknown man.

The accident took place in Purbo Jilerdanga area on the highway at around 2pm.

Truck driver Rakib Sheikh was arrested by police in connection with the accident. He is the son of Mohsin Sheikh from Dighalia Upazila in Khulna.

After four hours of efforts, Fire Service personnel retrieved four dead bodies from inside the auto-rickshaw in the ditch at around 5pm.

Following the accident, plying of vehicles on the Khulna-Satkhira Highway remained suspended for almost four hours. As a result, hundreds of vehicles got stranded on both sides of the highway.

Later, police allowed resuming the movement of vehicles on the highway.

Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A young man has been killed in a road accident in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Taj Uddin, 25, son of Shamsu Mia, a resident of Chitlia Village under Alinagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle carrying the youth hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Jogibeel Chowmuhani area at around 10:30pm, which left him critically injured.

He, later, succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Alinagar Union Parishad Panel Chairman Saiful Islam confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A woman was killed and eight others were injured when a bus carrying a bridal party hit a roadside tree on the Sonapur-Alexander Road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sumi Akhter, 29, daughter of Dulal Mia, a resident of Ward No. 6 Purba Eojbalia Village under Eojbalia Union in the upazila.

The injured were rushed to Noakhali General Hospital while two critically injured people have been shifted to Chittagong for better treatment and one has been shifted to Dhaka.

According to local sources, a bridal bus carrying 40 to 50 people was going to Ramgati Upazila of Laxmipur from Mannan Nagar area in Sadar Upazila at noon.

At one stage, the bus hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Samiti Masjid area after its driver lost control over the steering, which left Sumi Akhter dead on the spot and eight others injured.

Sudharam PS OC Shahed Uddin said police visited the scene after receiving the information.

Legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bujrat Ali, 68, a resident of Bagbari Village in the upazila.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddek Hossain said a lorry hit Bujrat Ali in Simanta Bazar area at around 10:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy, the OC added.





