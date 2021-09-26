Video
Home Countryside

Two found dead in two districts

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Satkhira and Narayanganj, in two days.
SATKHIRA: Police recovered the blood-soaked body of a schoolgirl in Debhata Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Purnima Rani Das, 15, daughter of Shanti Ranjan Das, a resident of Tiket Village in the upazila. She was tenth grader at Ashashuni Gava AKM Ideal High School.  
Purnima went missing after she left her house for her private teacher's house on Thursday evening, said his father, adding that they failed to trace her after a frantic search at night.
Later, the body was found in Tarek Mondol's vegetables garden in the village in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 9:30am, said Debhata Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Farid Ahmed.
"Partha Mondal, son of the neighbouring Shibu Mondal, used to disturb my daughter. He once sent a marriage proposal but we rejected it. He along with his accomplices strangled and killed my daughter after raping her," alleged the deceased's father. Partha Mondal has been absconding following the incident.
Debhata PS Inspector (Investigation) Farid Ahmed said the girl may have been strangled. It is unknown at the moment whether she was raped or not. The incident is being investigated, the official added.  
NARAYANGANJ: Police have recovered the body of a young man from a pond behind the Shimrail Tekpara Fazlul Haque Pump in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Chapal Pramanik, 20, a resident of Ward No. 4 in Siddhirganj.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Siddhirganj PS Abu Hanif said locals spotted the body floating in a pond behind the Shimrail Fazlul Haque Pump in the upazila sadar in the afternoon and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
No injury marks were found on the body.
The reason behind his death could not be known immediately. The autopsy report will actually unveil if it was murder or something else, the SI added.


