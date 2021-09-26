Video
30pe students in isolated islands of Char Fasson not going to schools

Family hardship pushes some to catching crabs

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Azizul Islam and his brother of Babuganj Village in Kukri Island leave school education to catch crab for survival. photo: observer

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Sept 25: Many students of isolated islands in Char Fasson Upazila of the district are not going to schools.
According to unofficial sources, about 30 per cent students are not going to schools because of their family hardship.
Like elsewhere across the country, all schools in Char Fasson Upazila remained closed for 18 months for corona situation. After closing of their schools, most of them have joined in crab catching. Since reopening of schools, they are not seen in the school compound.
There are total 62,806 primary students in 21 unions of the upazila. Of them, 30-40 per cent belong to detached chars.    
Azizul Islam and his brother are sons of fisherman Moshraraf Gazi of Babuganj Village in Kukri Island. They are students of class five. During corona crisis, the two brothers joined in crab catching. They have turned full time teenage crab catchers. In the morning, they go out and return in the afternoon. They don't get leave for one day even in a week.
Livelihood demand has pulled them out of book to work.
They were seen beyond embankment in Babuganj area of the char. They can catch about 30 to 40 crabs a day; sometimes the number is 50. Other children like Manna, Eman, Sabuj and Shakil also catch crabs. They carry one rod and one bag to catch crabs.
Manna and Eman are good friends. They made good results in PEC exam. But despite good results, they had to quit school.
Now the target of the dropout children is to ensure food for family members by working from morning to night. So they don't have any headache about schooling. Lack of income source in their family has compelled them to hunt crabs.
According to field sources, due to family needs, students of low-lying areas have shifted to daily income-earning activities in the upazila. Now it has been a tough challenge to get them back to schools.
Upazila Primary Education Officer (Acting) Safikul Islam said, after the school reopening, 70 to 80 per cent students are attending.
About the rest, he said, some are not coming to school for sickness, and some have gone to relative houses, he added.
If the situation becomes normal, all will come back to schools, he hoped.


