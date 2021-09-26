Workshop on leprosy awareness held in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Sept 25: A two-day workshop was jointly organised by Leprosy Mission International Bangladesh and Leprosy Mission-Netherlands in the district.

It was held under 'Free' project with the help of Shalom-Church of Bangladesh in Shalom Conference Hall in Meherpur.

The workshop laid emphasis on leprosy awareness and assistance among local government representatives and training on lobbying and advocacy skills for leaders of various organisations.

Masuma Parveen, project manager (Leprosy Mission International Bangladesh) inaugurated the event while Project Officer Sabyasachi Sinha conducted it.

Biplob Kumar Kundu, upazila youth officer of Department of Youth Development, Tajul Islam, Mujibnagar Upazila Woman Affairs officer, Rafiqul Alam, president of National Women's Violence Prevention Forum, Dilara Jahan, Neutronic and others spoke.

As many as 50 people participated in the workshop.











