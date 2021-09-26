PM works tirelessly to make BD social welfare country



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud distributed cheques among 75 journalists in the DC office conference room in Khulna City on Friday. photo: observer

As part of the government's financial assistance for journalists amid the coronavirus crisis, the cheques were handed over by Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

Hasan, also chairman of Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust, distributed the cheques at a function held in the conference room of deputy commissioner (DC) office. Each got a cheque of Tk 10,000.

He said, the government has given Tk 3.5 crore among 3,500 journalists, irrespective of difference of thoughts and opinions, who have fallen in financial crisis due to the pandemic. Other journalists will get assistance in phase, he added.

He further said, "We believe that the state is for all. So, everyone will get assistance."

"Journalists are a supportive force for the progress and development being conducted in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister and Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina," he added.

"My request to the journalists is that if there is any wrong, it should be published. At the same time, the issues of success and development should also be published," he maintained.

If the success stories are not published, the image of the society and the state will not flourish properly, and it cannot be said that the mirror is working properly, he further said.

The proper development of media is related to flourishing of a state, he added.

He further said, PM Sheikh Hasina is working tirelessly for all people and to make Bangladesh a social welfare country. She is giving all types of allowances including adult, widow, and pregnancy allowances.

A total of 20 countries' GDP growth increased during corona pandemic with Bangladesh's growth ranking third; per capita income increased of $ 250 last year.

About recent remarks by BNP leaders that they (BNP) would not participate in the next parliament election under Awami League government, he said, "It will be a suicidal decision of BNP, and they will not return to power through election."

The minister said BNP should be grateful to Sheikh Hasina for Khaleda Zia's conditional freedom, adding, she did not get bail from any court and was not acquitted from any case filed against her,

He said, the AL government has taken a decision to set up six complete television centres including one in Khulna. He also announced an information complex building including Cineplex and digital facilities soon.

Later, the minister handed over cheques.

Among others, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Chairman of Khulna Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Quddus Affrad, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain and Khulna Union of Journalists President Mahbub Alam Sohag, spoke at the function. It was chaired by DC Moniruzzaman Talukder.

Besides, Journalist Amiya Kumar Paul also spoke on behalf of the cheque recipients.

Earlier, the minister inspected Bangabandhu Corner in Khulna Regional Betar Centre and paid tribute to the mural of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the Betar premises.







