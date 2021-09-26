Video
Four bird poachers fined in Sherpur

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Our Correspondent

SHERPUR, Sept 25: A mobile court on Friday has fined four bird poachers Tk 2,000 each for poaching in different areas in Sadar and Nalitabari upazilas of the district.
Nezarat Deputy Collector Md Mizanur Rahman and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sanchita Biswas conducted the mobile court.
According to sources, four hunters were hunting different kinds of birds and deer through traps in Pakuria Union of Sadar Upazila and Chaluatla Village of Nalitabari Upazila in the district.
After receiving the news, the mobile court conducted the drives and detained four people along with 12 Egret birds.
Later, Roman Miah, Anar Ali, Jewel Miah and Idris Ali were fined Tk 2,000 each for poaching birds.
The rescued birds were later released and the bird-catching equipment was destroyed.


