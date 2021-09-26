Four-day scooter training for women begins in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Sept 25: A four-day long workshop on scotty riding for women has been inaugurated in the district town.

District Unit Juba League General Secretary (GS) Anwar Hossain inaugurated the workshop by cutting a cake at Dinajpur Stadium in the town on Friday morning.

The workshop is organised by Online Women Entrepreneur Welfare Association.

Scotty Club President Sumna Sharmin was in the chair while its GS Konika Parul addressed the function.

Shamima and Sumna are the trainers in the four-day training workshop.

Every day from 10am to 3pm, 30 women of different ages will participate in the first phase of the training.







