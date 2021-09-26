Two fishermen drown as trawler sinks in sea

MONPURA, BHOLA, Sept 25: Two fishermen drowned and one went missing after a ship hit a trawler while fishing in the sea in Monpura Upazila of the district.

The accident took place at around 4:30am on Friday in the deep sea near a gas field in Chittagong, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monpura Police Station Saeed Ahmed.

The deceased were identified as Md Rubel, 26, and Md Mafu, 28, residents of Hajirhat Union in the upazila

According to sources, the fishermen went to fishing in the sea near the gas field in Chittagong early Friday. At one stage of fishing, a ship hit the fishing trawler from the back and instantly the trawler sank.

At this time, another trawler rescued eight fishermen of the sunken trawler and later recovered the bodies of two fishermen. But after searching for a missing fisherman in the sea, they could not find him, the OC added.







