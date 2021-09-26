Four people drown in four districts

Four people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Kishoreganj, Manikganj, Pirojpur and Moulvibazar, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: A tourist drowned and another went missing in the Ghorautra River in Nikli Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Rony, 22, son of Jasim, a resident of Kowalbazar Village in Laksham Upazila of Cumilla.

The missing person is Md Alamgir, 20, son of Md Saidur of Bhabanipur Village under Sadar Upazila in Gaibandha District.

Local sources said they along with other friends came to visit here.

However, they went missing in the river while swimming there.

Later, locals recovered the body of Rony from the river after a long search.

Alamgir is still missing in the river, and the search drive to find is continuing.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nikli Police Station (PS) Md Shamsul Alam Siddique confirmed the incident.

MANIKGANJ: A construction worker drowned in a pond in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Arif Hossain Bhuiyan, 30, son of Babul Hossain Bhuiyan, a resident of Gobindal Village in the upazila.

Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam Molla said Arif Hossain went missing in a pond adjacent to Gobindal Government Primary School in the area at around 10:45am.

Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took to Singair Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Humaira, 7, daughter of Enayet Molla, a resident of Bishnupur Village in Kalia Upazila of Narail District.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Hemayet Talukder said Humaira along with her mother came to her maternal uncle's house in Chirapara Adarsha Village under Chirapara Parsaturia Union in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

However, she went missing in a pond nearby the house at noon while she along with other children bathing in it.

Later, locals rescued her from the pond and took to Kawkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead, the UP member added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful, 3, son of Mashuk Mia, a resident of Ghoramara Village under Adampur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ashraful fell in a pond nearby the house at around 9am while he was playing beside it.

Later, the family members rescued him and took to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Kanika Rani Sinha declared him dead.

Kamalganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Office Dr Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan said locals did not accept Dr Kanika's declaration and took the child to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

But the on-duty doctor of Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital also declared the minor dead.

Kamalganj PS OC (Investigation) Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.







