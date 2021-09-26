Five people electrocuted in three districts

Five people including a woman and her son were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Thakurgaon and Joypurhat, in two days.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man was electrocuted in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, 80, son of late Fakhrul Islam, a resident of Ward No. 7 Khalpar area under Syedpur Union in the upazila. He was a fisherman by profession.

Local sources said Abdur Rashid came in contact with a live electric wire on the road in the area at around 6am while he was going to a river for fishing, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A woman and her son were electrocuted in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Afroza Begum, 60, a resident of Balidara Village under Nandua Union in the upazila, and her son Abdul Quader, 35.

Nandua Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jamirul Islam said Abdul Quader was electrocuted while switching on an irrigation pump at a field in the village in the evening.

Afroza also came in contact with live electricity while she was trying to rescue her son. They both died on the spot, the UP chairman added.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Ranisankail PS OC SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in Panchbibi and Kalai upazilas of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Subodh Roy, 36, son of Shri Tarani Kant Roy, of Panchbibi Upazila, and Golam Azam, 26, son of Abu Bakr, a resident of Hichmi Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Subodh Roy came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working on the electrical board at his house in Panchbibi Upazila, which left him critically injured.

Later, locals rescued him and took to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex in Dinajpur District, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Meanwhile, Golam Azam was electrocuted in Kalai Upazila of the district on Friday.

Local sources said he came in contact with a live electric wire while working in an under-construction house in Jhamutpur Village of the upazila in the morning, which left him critically injured.

Injured Golam Azam was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





