Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five people electrocuted in three districts

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Our Correspondents

Five people including a woman and her son were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Thakurgaon and Joypurhat, in two days.
DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man was electrocuted in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, 80, son of late Fakhrul Islam, a resident of Ward No. 7 Khalpar area under Syedpur Union in the upazila. He was a fisherman by profession.
Local sources said Abdur Rashid came in contact with a live electric wire on the road in the area at around 6am while he was going to a river for fishing, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatkhan Police Station (PS) Bazlar Rahman confirmed the incident.
THAKURGAON: A woman and her son were electrocuted in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased were identified as Afroza Begum, 60, a resident of Balidara Village under Nandua Union in the upazila, and her son Abdul Quader, 35.
Nandua Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Jamirul Islam said Abdul Quader was electrocuted while switching on an irrigation pump at a field in the village in the evening.
Afroza also came in contact with live electricity while she was trying to rescue her son. They both died on the spot, the UP chairman added.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
Ranisankail PS OC SM Zahid Iqbal confirmed the incident.
JOYPURHAT: Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in Panchbibi and Kalai upazilas of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Subodh Roy, 36, son of Shri Tarani Kant Roy, of Panchbibi Upazila, and Golam Azam, 26, son of Abu Bakr, a resident of Hichmi Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said Subodh Roy came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working on the electrical board at his house in Panchbibi Upazila, which left him critically injured.
Later, locals rescued him and took to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex in Dinajpur District, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Meanwhile, Golam Azam was electrocuted in Kalai Upazila of the district on Friday.
Local sources said he came in contact with a live electric wire while working in an under-construction house in Jhamutpur Village of the upazila in the morning, which left him critically injured.
Injured Golam Azam was rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
20 nabbed with drugs in nine districts
A field day on papaya cultivation was held in Barta Village
Obituary
10 killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
Two found dead in two districts
30pe students in isolated islands of Char Fasson not going to schools
Workshop on leprosy awareness held in Meherpur
PM works tirelessly to make BD social welfare country


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft