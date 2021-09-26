Video
Sunday, 26 September, 2021
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondents

Three people including a schoolboy and a student of Rajshahi University (RU) have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Barishal and Jashore, on Friday.
BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Birampur Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Kamal Sheikh, 37, was the son of Moja Mondal Sheikh of Majhgram Village in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Bhagabatipur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Kamal went to visit his father's house some days back.
After returning, he heard that his wife Farida Akhter divorced him.
Following this, Kamal hanged himself from a tree nearby the house on Friday night out of huff with Farida.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Sumon Kumar Mohanta confirmed the incident.  
BARISHAL: A schoolboy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the city on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Raiyan, 15, an SSC candidate from Barishal Zila School. He was the son of Md Shahzada, a resident of Brown Compound area in the city.
Local sources said Raiyan asked his parents to buy him a motorcycle some days back.
As they refused to buy him motorcycle, Raiyan hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning out of huff with his parents.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Kotwali PS Sultan Mahmud confirmed the incident.
JASHORE: A student of RU reportedly committed suicide in Jhikargacha Upazila of the district early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Imrul Kayes Parag, 23, a student of Mass communication and Journalism Department of RU.
According to his family sources, the incident took place between 12am to 2am.
Local sources said Parag wanted a DSLR camera from her mother and he was arrogant towards his mother for being late to give the camera. He did not even eat dinner at night.
At around 2am, his mother saw the hanging body of his son inside the room.


