

Low potato price frustrates Rajshahi farmers

RAJSHAHI, Sept 25: Due to the lack of fair prices in the wholesale market, the potato growers in Tanore Upazila of the district, who preserved potatoes aiming to get fair prices, are now frustrated.Traders said that even after the sale of potatoes in the season, they preserved potatoes in the stores hoping to get higher prices like every year for re-cultivation. But lately, the wholesale market price of potatoes is very low in comparison to the expected price.Traders quoted that nearly Tk 40,000 to 50,000 is needed for potato cultivation on a bigha of land. With all of the cultivation expenses, per kilogram of potato costs stand at Tk 13 to 15.Potato farmers are very much frustrated as they are not able to sell potatoes at a fair price before the upcoming season due to lower prices of potatoes and higher prices of materials and an increase in wages of workers.This year, a large number of potatoes have been cultivated in Tanore due to favourable weather that remained in full cultivation period. Last year, the potato was cultivated on more land in the hope of a good yield and higher price in the wholesale market.Potato growers claimed that the rent of the store is increasing step by step. Workers' wages and pesticide prices are also rising. There is no one to monitor it.Mizanur Rahman, a potato farmer in Tanore Upazila, said potatoes are now being sold at Tk 20 to 25 per kg in the retail market. But the wholesale price of stored potatoes is Tk 11 to 14 per kg. Excluding all expenses, at the wholesale level, they have to calculate a loss of Tk 300 to 400 per bag.Local farmers and potato traders are seeking government cooperation for ensuring fair price of potato.