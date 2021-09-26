Japan’s Princess to give up one-off payment in marriage

TOKYO, Sept 25: Japan's Princess Mako is set to forego a one-off million-dollar payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, media said on Saturday, clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiance.

The 29-year-old grand-daughter of then-Emperor Akihito and her former college classmate, Kei Komuro, announced their engagement in 2017. But the marriage was put off after reports of a financial dispute between Komuro's mother and her former fiance.

The government is set to agree that the princess forego the payment, worth up to 150 million yen ($1.35 million) for royals giving up their status to marry commoners, amid public criticism over her fiance, public broadcaster NHK and others said.

NHK said the wedding date may be announced in October. Officials of the Imperial Household Agency were not available to comment. -REUTERS



