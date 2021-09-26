Eruptions shut airport on Canaries volcanic island

MADRID, Sept 25: Clouds of thick black ash from volcanic eruptions in Spain's Canaries archipelago forced the closure of the airport on La Palma island on Saturday, authorities said.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano came to life a week ago and has intermittently spewed out lava and ash leading to the cancellation of all seven flights on Friday. "The airport is closed because of the accumulation of ash," said state-owned airport operator Aena.

More evacuations were also ordered Friday at the town of El Paso as large explosions and new openings were reported at the volcano. "Given the increased risk for the population due to the current eruptive episode", the regional government said, an obligatory evacuation order was issued for several districts. -AFP





