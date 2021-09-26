

Historical photos of Saudi Kings, dev march attract large audience

RIYADH, Sept 25: Audience of Riyadh interacted with the photos presented by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) at Riyadh Front on the occasion of the celebration of the Kingdom's 91st National Day.The visitors of different ages were briefed on the contents of the photo exhibition, which was held under the patronage of (Ala Kaifak) company to see how these photos highlight the important stations in the history of the Kingdom's Kings until the current era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman as it highlights the projects launched by the Crown Prince in light of the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030, not to mention the urban development Riyadh was witnessing over 50 years.The exhibition witnessed a large presence of visitors to Riyadh Front, who were keen on photographing the displayed photo collections and recording the historical periods that the Kingdom went through, how its construction was in the past and where it has reached now, amid inexhaustible ambitions to continue to develop thanks to the support of the country's leadership.By holding this exhibition, SPA aimed to reach the various segments of society through a distinguished partnership with the private sector represented by (Ala Kaifak) Co. to brief the visitors; citizens and residents, through an open visual window, on the history of the Kings of the Kingdom throughout the ages and the development and growth that the Kingdom has been witnessing in various fields up to this prosperous era. -SPA