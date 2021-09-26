Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Historical photos of Saudi Kings, dev march attract large audience

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Historical photos of Saudi Kings, dev march attract large audience

Historical photos of Saudi Kings, dev march attract large audience

RIYADH, Sept 25: Audience of Riyadh interacted with the photos presented by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) at Riyadh Front on the occasion of the celebration of the Kingdom's 91st National Day.
The visitors of different ages were briefed on the contents of the photo exhibition, which was held under the patronage of (Ala Kaifak) company to see how these photos highlight the important stations in the history of the Kingdom's Kings until the current era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman as it highlights the projects launched by the Crown Prince in light of the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030, not to mention the urban development Riyadh was witnessing over 50 years.
The exhibition witnessed a large presence of visitors to Riyadh Front, who were keen on photographing the displayed photo collections and recording the historical periods that the Kingdom went through, how its construction was in the past and where it has reached now, amid inexhaustible ambitions to continue to develop thanks to the support of the country's    leadership.
By holding this exhibition, SPA aimed to reach the various segments of society through a distinguished partnership with the private sector represented by (Ala Kaifak) Co. to brief the visitors; citizens and residents, through an open visual window, on the history of the Kings of the Kingdom throughout the ages and the development and growth that the Kingdom has been witnessing in various fields up to this prosperous era.     -SPA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ education
Japan’s Princess to give up one-off payment in marriage
Eruptions shut airport on Canaries volcanic island
‘Are we related?’
Pro-democracy Buddhist monks and other supporters take part in a demonstration
Historical photos of Saudi Kings, dev march attract large audience
Merkel backs ‘bridge-builder’ Laschet as successor
Abbas gives Israel ‘one year’ to quit Palestinian territory


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft