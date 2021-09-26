Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Germany Votes Today In Knife-Edge Polls

Merkel backs ‘bridge-builder’ Laschet as successor

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

AACHEN, Sept 25: For the first time in well over a decade, German voters will enter polling booths for federal elections on Sunday with no clear idea which party will win, who will be the next chancellor, or what governing coalition will be formed.
Only a razor's edge separates the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) from the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), according to the latest poll by the Allensbach Institute, which puts the archrivals at 26 percent and 25 percent, respectively.
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet the vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote.
Laschet, 60, has been trailing his Social Democrat challenger Olaf Scholz in the race for the chancellery, although final polls put the gap between them within the margin of error, making the vote one of the most unpredictable in recent years.
Merkel had planned to keep a low profile in the election battle as she prepares to bow out of politics after 16 years in power. But she has found herself dragged into the frantic campaign schedule of the unpopular chairman of her party, Laschet.
"To keep Germany stable, Armin Laschet must become chancellor, and the CDU and CSU must be the strongest force," she said.
"It is about your future, the future of your children and the future of your parents," she said, urging strong mobilisation for her conservative alliance.
She underlined that climate protection will be a key challenge of the next government, but said this would not be achieved "simply through rules and regulations".
Laschet is a "bridge-builder who will get people on board" in shaping Germany to meet those challenges, she said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls’ education
Japan’s Princess to give up one-off payment in marriage
Eruptions shut airport on Canaries volcanic island
‘Are we related?’
Pro-democracy Buddhist monks and other supporters take part in a demonstration
Historical photos of Saudi Kings, dev march attract large audience
Merkel backs ‘bridge-builder’ Laschet as successor
Abbas gives Israel ‘one year’ to quit Palestinian territory


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft