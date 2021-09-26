Video
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:09 AM
Sports

Youth girls' handball final today

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

A moment of the National Youth Handball Championship (for under-17 girls) on Saturday at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BhF

Naogaon District Sports Association (DSA) take on Panchagarh DSA in the grand final match of National Youth U-17 Girls' Handball Championship scheduled to be held today (Sunday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the city.
The final match kicks off at 10.30 am, following the place-deciding match between Dhaka DSA vs Jamalpur DSA that begins at 9 am.
Principal Hamida Ali, founder of South Point School and College, sports organizer and former vice president of Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) and former president of Bangladesh Women's Sports Association will be the chief guest in the final and distribute the prizes.
On way to the final today, Naogaon DSA beat Dhaka DSA by 23-8 goals after leading the first half by 9-4 goals in the first semifinal while Panchagarh DSA defeated Jamalpur DSA by 26-3 goals after dominating the first half by 15-1 goals in the second semis.
Earlier in the day's group matches, Naogaon DSA beat Panchagarh DSA by 30-15 goals after leading the first half by 21-6 goals, Dhaka DSA defeated Gopalganj DSA Gopalganj DSA by 21-5 goals after dominating the first half by 11-3 goals and Madaripur DSA edged past Faridpur DSA by 7-6 goals after leading the first half by 5-2 goals.
Organised by BHF, a total of seven DSAs are participating in the meet, which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The participating district teams are Panchagarh, Jamalpur, Naogaon, Faridpur, Madaripur, Gopalganj and Dhaka DSAs.    -BSS


