Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:09 AM
Bangladesh to gather experience against Hong Kong today

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh woman national footballers having practice on Saturday in Uzbekistan ahead of a friendly match against Hong Kong to be played on Sunday. photo: BFF

Bangladesh women's national football team is aiming for gathering experience from the invitational friendly match against Hong Kong to be played today (Sunday) at 4:00 PM (BST) in Uzbekistan.
Although the match today at Jar Academy ground is not a FIFA tier-1 match, Bangladesh women's head coach Golam Rabbani Choton was excited to play the match as it would be a good platform for his booters for some international exposure and be prepared for future engagements.
Ahead of the Sunday match, Choton's disciples had practised hard for an hour on Saturday. The first thirty minutes were scheduled for activation, stretching and foam rolling.
The coach said, "We had played against Jordan and Iran in the Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers recently and detailed analyses of those matches were prolific for us. As the playing style and development methods of both Bangladesh and Hong Kong women's football are similar. That way we are going to have an opportunity of an international practice match in a similar norm and understand our condition."
"... Although it is not a FIFA tier-1 match, I believe that this match will benefit the women and they would gain experience from the match as well. They are prepared for the match and I hope the fans will enjoy a good match tomorrow (Sunday)."
Team skipper Sabina Khatun said, "We have vast experience of playing against Iran and Jordan although the matches were tough enough for us. The coaches had discussed the mistakes and technical issues of these matches. We are hopeful of recovering from those mistakes in the match."
For some reason, Bangladesh FF was not able to play any women's international match for a few years. The Bangladesh women returned in the international arena with two friendly matches against Nepal. Now the Hong Kong match is another chance for the women to understand their condition.


