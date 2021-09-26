National TT team's jersey unveiled

The jersey unveiling ceremony of the Bangladesh national table tennis team was held today at the Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) at Paltan in the city.

Ahmed Firoz Kabir MP, member of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance and Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology was the chief guest of the ceremony, presided by BTTF vice president Khondakar Hasan Munir.

Rupali Bank chairman Kazi Sanaul Haque, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP's Additional Director General Khandaker Farid Hasan and Bangladesh Olympic Association Deputy Secretary General Asaduzzaman Kohinoor were present as special guests.

Mentioning that table tennis is a popular sport in the country after football and cricket, the speakers said that table tennis

is a bright sport with great potential in Bangladesh. The success of the game at the national and

international level is not less. However, intensive care and patronage is needed to take the game forward.

The speakers said that there is no alternative to public and private sponsorship to spread table tennis in remote areas of the country. It may be mentioned that Bangladesh team will participate in the 25th Asian TT Championship scheduled to be held from September 28 to October 5 in Doha, Qatar. -BSS







