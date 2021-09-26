Junior Tigers suffer three wickets defeat in Youth Test

Bangladesh Under-19 team conceded a three-wicket defeat against Afghanistan Under-19 boys in the one-off Youth Test on Saturday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Resuming with overnight's 170 for four hosts lost both their set batters early. Skipper Aich Mollah departed adding nothing with his previous day's 40 while Ashraful Islam added five to his Friday's 14.

SM Meherob and Tanjibul Islam showed some resistance but not for long. Meherob amassed 30 off 39 with two boundaries and as many over-boundaries. Ahosan Habib scored two and none of the 10th and 11th players could score anything and Bangladesh boys were bowled out for 221 runs.

Afghanistan therefore got a gettable target of 110 since they took 119

runs' lead in their 1st innings. Visitors reached the target keeping three

wickets at hand ridding on the half

century of opener Bilal Sayedi. Sayedi scored 54, who scored 114 in the 1st innings.

Besides, Kamran Hotak scored 20, Ishaq Zazai 15 and Zahidullah Salimi gathered 13 as Afghanistan reached 113 to seach the victory of solitary Youth Test of the tour.

Earlier, hosts chose to bat first winning the toss and were bowled out for 162 runs. Afghanistan in reply, piled up 281 runs in their 1st innings.



