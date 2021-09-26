Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan U-19 tour of Bangladesh 2021

Junior Tigers suffer three wickets defeat in Youth Test

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-19 team conceded a three-wicket defeat against Afghanistan Under-19 boys in the one-off Youth Test on Saturday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
Resuming with overnight's 170 for four hosts lost both their set batters early. Skipper Aich Mollah departed adding nothing with his previous day's 40 while Ashraful Islam added five to his Friday's 14.
SM Meherob and Tanjibul Islam showed some resistance but not for long. Meherob amassed 30 off 39 with two boundaries and as many over-boundaries. Ahosan Habib scored two and none of the 10th and 11th players could score anything and Bangladesh boys were bowled out for 221 runs.
Afghanistan therefore got a gettable target of 110 since they took 119
runs' lead in their 1st innings. Visitors reached the target keeping three
wickets at hand ridding on the half
century of opener Bilal Sayedi. Sayedi scored 54, who scored 114 in the 1st innings.
Besides, Kamran Hotak scored 20, Ishaq Zazai 15 and Zahidullah Salimi gathered 13 as Afghanistan reached 113 to seach the victory of solitary Youth Test of the tour.
Earlier, hosts chose to bat first winning the toss and were bowled out for 162 runs. Afghanistan in reply, piled up 281 runs in their 1st innings.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raducanu drops coach who led her to US Open triumph
Pele playing cards, smiling after surgery: Daughter
Kepa won't moan about Mendy's Chelsea return: Tuchel
Klopp wants 'solution' as WC quarantine row returns
ManC lay down a marker by exacting revenge on Chelsea
Bayern win at Fuerth to open three-point Bundesliga lead
'Greatest' Serena, the pioneer of 'tennis intimidation', turns 40
Youth girls' handball final today


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft