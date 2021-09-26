Bangladesh-A, HPs four-day match ends in draw

The 2nd four-day game between Bangladesh-A team and BCB High-Performance Unit (HP) ended in draw on Saturday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Chasing a mammoth 366-run target, HPs were 148 for three in their 2nd innings as the on 4th day evening as the match declared a draw. Tanjid Hasan Tamim departed for a duck but Parvez Hossain Emon played a 43 run's knock. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 25 while Shahadat Hossain Dipu and Towhid Hridoy stayed in the middle 44 and 27 runs respectively.

Spinner Nayeem Hasan took two wickets while Abu Jayed Rahi got one.

Earlier, resuming with overnight's 258 for four A-team declared their 2nd innings posting 371 runs on the board losing six wickets. Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mohammad Mithun resumed been bating with 65 and 46 runs in respective willows. Rabbi however, stopped at 86 but Mithun remained unbeaten piling up 101 runs. Besides, Irfan Shukkur collected 37 runs.

Tanvir took three wickets for HP Unit while Mukidul Islam Mugdho took two and Rezaur Rahman got one wicket.

Batting first, A-team were bowled out for 231 in their 1st innings. Nazmul Hossain Shanto scored 72 while Mominul Haque amassed 62. Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad claimed the last wicket to have his maiden 1st class six wickets haul.

HP team on the contrary, got six runs lead posting 237 runs on the board. Mahmudul Hasan Joy piled up 73 runs, skipper Akbar Ali 51 and Towhid Hridoy 47 and Anisul Islam Emon collected 35 runs.

Beside Rakibul, Sayed Khaled Ahmed took two whereas Shohidul Islam, Abu Jayed Rahi and Nayeem Hasan shared one wicket apiece.

The rain-affected first four-day match between the two sides also ended in draw.







