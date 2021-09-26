Video
Cop killed by ‘drug addict’ in Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Rangpur, Sept 25:  A police officer was allegedly stabbed to death by a suspected drug addict in the Shahebganj area of Rangpur city on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Peyarul Islam, 35, originally from Mogolhati in Lalmonirhat district.
Shawkat Ali Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Haragachha Police Station, said a police team, led by sub-inspector Peyarul, raided the area around 3.30 am on a tip-off about the presence of drug addicts there. Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug addicts tried to escape in the dark.
Peyarul managed to nab one of them, identified as Palash, but the latter stabbed him multiple times, leaving him critically injured.      -UNB



