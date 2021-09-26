Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Entrepreneurs oppose new e-commerce law

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

People involved in the e-commerce business opined that new laws to regulate the sector, as well as the development of a separate regulatory organization to bring discipline to the sector are unnecessary.
These were the views of entrepreneurs and lawyers at a virtual dialogue hosted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Saturday.
Instead of enacting a new legislation or founding a regulatory agency, they argue that the government should implement current laws and cooperate among its authorities.
Moderated by CPD executive director Fahmida Khatun, the event was addressed by CPD chairman Rehman Sobhan, lawyer Tanjib-ul-Alam, Brac Bank managing director Selim RF Hussain, Bdjobs founder Fahim Mashroor, Chaldal.com founder and chief executive officer Waseem Alim, ShopUp chief of staff Ziaul Haque,  Asix Bangladesh managing director Afsana Asif  and e-Commerce Association Bangladesh (eCAB) general secretary Abdul Wahed, among others.
CPD chairman Rehman Sobhan said there is a severe lack of good governance in the country. That is why customers' money has been plundered and the e-commerce sector was not the first where such incidents have taken place. Previously, there were many similar occurrences but no action was taken, he added.
Bdjobs founder Fahim Mashroor said, "We don't want a new regulatory agency for e-commerce in the country. The Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) will have to be strengthened more to bring discipline in e-commerce. It has become mandatory to hold the DNCRP accountable. If necessary, the DNCRP will have to be strengthened more." He further said that the central bank had a big role in controlling e-commerce but they failed. These events took place under Bangladesh Bank's nose. Their negligence was clear here and the role of banks also remains under question, he added.
 "Unemployment is a big problem in the country. A large number of youth is unemployed and they have invested in e-commerce. Since there are no jobs, they will, of course, come to e-commerce. Banks give low interest. Capital markets are not stable. So, where will this youth go? It is not right to think that everything will be solved overnight once a regulatory body is set up," Fahim added further.
Questioning the role of banks, ShopUp chief of staff Ziaul Haque said transaction of huge amount of money was conducted in banking channels. If e-commerce is monitored, no new law will be necessary.
Chaldal.com founder and chief executive officer Waseem Alim said, "Even the country like the US does not have any separate regulatory agency for e-commerce. We have heard that the government will set up a separate regulatory body. It will make e-commerce more difficult. If the government strengthens monitoring through the existing agencies, it will be more effective."
E-Commerce Association Bangladesh (eCAB) general secretary Abdul Wahed said, "We informed the government three years ago that such a situation might arise. Transparency was not maintained in e-commerce. The business model of Evaly and others had lots of inconsistencies. But, no step was taken at that time." There is a huge lack of coordination among the stakeholders concerned including DNCRP, commerce ministry and Bangladesh Bank, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cop killed by ‘drug addict’ in Rangpur
Entrepreneurs oppose new e-commerce law
People from Kurigram, now living in Dhaka, form a human chain
Fiery clash at UN as Pakistan, India trade extremism charges
Govt to monitor radiation in Roopur Nuclear Power Plant
BFUJ flays postponement of rep council meet
Lawyers building at Fairy Hills mired in controversy
Hasina places six proposals before world to fight Covid


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft