Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fiery clash at UN as Pakistan, India trade extremism charges

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25: India and Pakistan clashed Friday at the United Nations as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the rival of a "reign of terror" on Muslims, drawing a stern rebuke.
Even for Pakistan, which routinely castigates India at the world body, Khan's speech to the annual summit was strikingly loaded as he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a plan to "purge India of Muslims."
"The worst and most pervasive form of Islamophobia now rules India," Khan said in an address, delivered by video due to Covid precautions. "The hate-filled Hindutva ideology, propagated by the fascist RSS-BJP regime, has unleashed a reign of fear and violence against India's 200 million-strong Muslim community," he said.
Imran was referring to Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party and the affiliated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a century-old Hindu revivalist movement with a paramilitary component. Under Modi, India has rescinded the statehood of Kashmir, its only Muslim-majority region, pushed through a citizenship law that critics call discriminatory and has witnessed repeated flare-ups of religious-based violence.
Speaking on the day Modi was visiting the White House, Khan -- who has yet to speak to President Joe Biden -- alleged that commercial interests with billion-plus India were allowing it to "get away with human rights abuses with complete impunity."
While India often ignores Pakistan's statements at the world body, a young Indian diplomat on the floor exercised the right to respond to Khan. Sneha Dubey, a first secretary at India's UN mission, accused Pakistan of sheltering and glorifying Al-Qaeda mastermind Osama bin Laden who was killed by US special forces in a 2011 raid in the army city of Abbottabad.
"This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a firefight," she said. "Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors." She highlighted violence against minorities in Pakistan as well as its "religious and cultural genocide" in 1971 as Bangladesh won independence. "Unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a substantial population of minorities who have gone on to hold highest offices in the country," Dubey said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cop killed by ‘drug addict’ in Rangpur
Entrepreneurs oppose new e-commerce law
People from Kurigram, now living in Dhaka, form a human chain
Fiery clash at UN as Pakistan, India trade extremism charges
Govt to monitor radiation in Roopur Nuclear Power Plant
BFUJ flays postponement of rep council meet
Lawyers building at Fairy Hills mired in controversy
Hasina places six proposals before world to fight Covid


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft