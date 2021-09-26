Govt to monitor radiation in Roopur Nuclear Power Plant

The government will monitor the radiation of the country's first ever nuclear power plant Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

"To measure the level of ionizing radiation for assessing the safety of production lines, research facilities, and dosimetry control of the public, special spectrometers will be used in the ARMS of Rooppur NPP," according to a message received on Saturday. It said that spectrometers will be used in the Automated Radiation Monitoring System (ARMS) of both the units of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP). Rosatom, the state owned atomic energy agency of Russian Federation, is the contractor of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP). The message said Institute for Physical and Technical Problems (IPTP) will manufacture and supply 16 sets of spectrometry equipment to Specialized Scientific Research Institute for Instrumentation Engineering (SNIIP) by the end of this year.



