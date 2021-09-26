Video
BFUJ flays postponement of rep council meet

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

The Executive Committee of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and its main affiliate union leaders on Saturday condemned the sudden postponement of the representative council meeting.
 A BFUJ statement Saturday said on August 28 the EC of BFUJ took a decision that the tri-annual representative council meeting will be held on September 25 and election will be held on October 23. According to decision BFUJ acting Secretary General collected the voter list.  He also informed that all decisions of BFUJ were conveyed to the President, if he is not present.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud also agreed to attend the tri annual representative council on September 26. Vice President Syed Ishtiaq Reza chaired the meeting, according to the statement.
BFUJ acting Secretary General postponed the representative council meeting just 24 hours before without citing any cause. No official can postpone such meeting without the decision of Federal Election Commission, according to the statement.
BFUJ acting Secretary General and President attended the meeting with BNP-Jammat allies without any discussion with others..
BFUJ acting Secretary General and president were making conspiracy to continue their tenure without vote to help the BNP-Jamaat allies, according to statement.
The union also urged the government to take action and be aware of them. The tenure of the present Executive Committee of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) ended on July 30. The BFUJ also formed Election Commission. BFUJ acting Secretary General and president also violating to BFUJ constitution several times earlier and also now.  Such incidents would tarnish the image of the BFUJ
Furthermore, BFUJ expressed grave concern over the postponed of the the representative council meeting.  The BFUJ leaders demanded the election should be held as per seheduled.





