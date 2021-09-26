Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 6:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Lawyers building at Fairy Hills mired in controversy

Ctg lawyers sit with Law Minister today

Published : Sunday, 26 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Sept 25: A high-powered meeting will be held on Sunday with Law Minister Anisul Huq in Dhaka on the most controversial issue of the Chattogram Court building.
The lawyers of the port city and the Chattogram district administration are now at loggerheads over the Bar decision on the construction of new structures at the Court building premises.
Adv Ziauddin, General Secretary of Chattogram Bar Association, told the Daily Observer that a meeting of the Chattogram lawyers will be held with the Law Minister on Sunday in Dhaka in connection with the dispute between the Chattogram Bar Association and the District administration.
There are five buildings constructed by the Chattogram Bar Association in which over 2,500 lawyers have been accommodated with chambers.
Besides, Chattogram Bar Association has recently taken steps to build two more buildings namely Bangabandhu Ainjibi Bhaban and Ekushey Ainjibi Bhaban to house 600 more lawyers.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Mominur Rahman Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram had issued a notice in the local newspapers over the constructions of new Bar Association Buildings at Fairy Hills (Court Building) on September 2.
In the notice, the DC mentioned that the any step to construct illegal, unauthorised and risky structures in the Fairy Hills is a punishable crime. So, if anybody or any organisation tries to assist such an act will be brought under the law.
The Chattogram Court building areas housed the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner offices and 71 other courts and the other structure includes shops, 5 buildings of lawyers, etc. The Chattogram Court Building was constructed in 1894 during the British period. It is now one of the historic monuments of the port city of Chattogram.
Earlier, the Chattogram Bar Association asked the Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram to withdraw his statement regarding the constructions of lawyers building at Fairy Hills. "Otherwise the DC of Chattogram shall have to face legal action," Chattogram Bar Association Secretary announced at a press conference at the Bar Auditorium on September 19. Adv Ziauddin claimed, "We have been staying in the Fairy Hills legally on the basis of legal lease documents." Adv Ziauddin alleged that the DC had presented false information to the media over the Chattogram Bar Association.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division placed a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding the illegal structures at the Court Building which was accepted by her recently.
As a result, nearly 350 illegal structures will be demolished as per directives of the Prime Minister. Among the 350 structures, five buildings of Chattogram Bar Association that housed more than 2,500 lawyers, were included.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cop killed by ‘drug addict’ in Rangpur
Entrepreneurs oppose new e-commerce law
People from Kurigram, now living in Dhaka, form a human chain
Fiery clash at UN as Pakistan, India trade extremism charges
Govt to monitor radiation in Roopur Nuclear Power Plant
BFUJ flays postponement of rep council meet
Lawyers building at Fairy Hills mired in controversy
Hasina places six proposals before world to fight Covid


Latest News
'Serial rapist', who killed woman in Cox’s Bazar hotel, nabbed in Dhaka: RAB
At least 350,000 killed in Syria's war: UN
Sheikh Hasina arrives in Washington DC from New York
Choose Bangladesh as preferred investment destination: BGMEA president
Saudi Arabia keen to invest in Bangladesh: Salman
Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway to be opened in 2026: Quader
PM reaches Washington DC from New York
221 dengue patients admitted in hospitals in 24 hours: DGHS
Laksam-Cumilla dual-gauge double line train service inaugurated
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships to Bangladeshi students
Most Read News
Prof Dr Chowdhury Habibur Rahman no more
DU Central Library reopens tomorrow
U-23 booters report today
Biden hosts Quad leaders at White House
Guterres praises BD’s development miracle, Hasina’s leadership
Challenges of today’s world require a reformed UN
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators
Bangladesh-A turn around strongly against HPs
Women's football team to play friendly match Sunday
US for open Indo-Pacific region
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft