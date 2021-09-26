Lawyers building at Fairy Hills mired in controversy

CHATTOGRAM Sept 25: A high-powered meeting will be held on Sunday with Law Minister Anisul Huq in Dhaka on the most controversial issue of the Chattogram Court building.

The lawyers of the port city and the Chattogram district administration are now at loggerheads over the Bar decision on the construction of new structures at the Court building premises.

Adv Ziauddin, General Secretary of Chattogram Bar Association, told the Daily Observer that a meeting of the Chattogram lawyers will be held with the Law Minister on Sunday in Dhaka in connection with the dispute between the Chattogram Bar Association and the District administration.

There are five buildings constructed by the Chattogram Bar Association in which over 2,500 lawyers have been accommodated with chambers.

Besides, Chattogram Bar Association has recently taken steps to build two more buildings namely Bangabandhu Ainjibi Bhaban and Ekushey Ainjibi Bhaban to house 600 more lawyers.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mominur Rahman Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram had issued a notice in the local newspapers over the constructions of new Bar Association Buildings at Fairy Hills (Court Building) on September 2.

In the notice, the DC mentioned that the any step to construct illegal, unauthorised and risky structures in the Fairy Hills is a punishable crime. So, if anybody or any organisation tries to assist such an act will be brought under the law.

The Chattogram Court building areas housed the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner offices and 71 other courts and the other structure includes shops, 5 buildings of lawyers, etc. The Chattogram Court Building was constructed in 1894 during the British period. It is now one of the historic monuments of the port city of Chattogram.

Earlier, the Chattogram Bar Association asked the Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram to withdraw his statement regarding the constructions of lawyers building at Fairy Hills. "Otherwise the DC of Chattogram shall have to face legal action," Chattogram Bar Association Secretary announced at a press conference at the Bar Auditorium on September 19. Adv Ziauddin claimed, "We have been staying in the Fairy Hills legally on the basis of legal lease documents." Adv Ziauddin alleged that the DC had presented false information to the media over the Chattogram Bar Association.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division placed a proposal to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina regarding the illegal structures at the Court Building which was accepted by her recently.

As a result, nearly 350 illegal structures will be demolished as per directives of the Prime Minister. Among the 350 structures, five buildings of Chattogram Bar Association that housed more than 2,500 lawyers, were included.







